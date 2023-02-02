Tiger Global cuts fundraising target as startup market cools

Tiger backed more startup deals than any other U.S. firm in 2021, sometimes committing to large investments in startups at high valuations just hours after initial meetings with founders. It leaned heavily on management consultants to help assess startups and conduct due diligence. Tiger invested most of its last venture fund—the $12.7 billion vehicle raised in 2021 and 2022 that was one of the largest startup funds ever raised—as values crested and concerns over a bubble grew.