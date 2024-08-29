Mint Explainer: Why Tiger Global’s tax win is a big victory for Indian companies
Summary
- The Delhi High Court’s decision to overturn the tax authority’s demands in the Tiger Global case relating to the firm’s sale of Flipkart shares to Walmart is expected to help establish India as an attractive investment destination, both for startups and mature enterprises.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday overturned the Authority of Advance Rulings’ order denying Tiger Global Management the benefits of grandfathering provisions under the India-Mauritius Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) when it sold its investments in Flipkart in 2018.