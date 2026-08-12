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Tiger Global exits Panchayat-creator TVF at a lower valuation

Mansi Verma
2 min read12 Aug 2026, 10:26 AM IST
TVF, founded in 2012 by Arunabh Kumar, last raised funding through a Series D round in 2019, with investors including Tiger Global Management, BlackSoil, StartX, Venture Highway, and Naseba. (Mint)
TVF, founded in 2012 by Arunabh Kumar, last raised funding through a Series D round in 2019, with investors including Tiger Global Management, BlackSoil, StartX, Venture Highway, and Naseba. (Mint)
Summary

Tiger Global sold up to a 40% stake in a round that valued The Viral Fever at $22 million.

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MUMBAI : Private equity firm Tiger Global Management has fully exited Indian digital entertainment company The Viral Fever (TVF), creator of shows such as Kota Factory and Panchayat, in a transaction that valued the company at one-fourth of its 2019 peak valuation, three people close to the deal told Mint.

MUMBAI : Private equity firm Tiger Global Management has fully exited Indian digital entertainment company The Viral Fever (TVF), creator of shows such as Kota Factory and Panchayat, in a transaction that valued the company at one-fourth of its 2019 peak valuation, three people close to the deal told Mint.

The private equity firm sold up to a 40% stake to investors, including Lighthouse India Fund-I, Frontier Globecap Ventures and LC Nueva Advisors LLP, in a round that valued the company at $22 million, down from $82 million in 2019.

The private equity firm sold up to a 40% stake to investors, including Lighthouse India Fund-I, Frontier Globecap Ventures and LC Nueva Advisors LLP, in a round that valued the company at $22 million, down from $82 million in 2019.

The exit comes a decade after Tiger Global acquired a significant minority stake of roughly 25% in TVF's parent company, Contagious Online Media Network, through an initial $10 million investment in 2016, followed by subsequent funding injections up to 2019.

Also Read | upGrad eyes Unacademy deal at 90% markdown over 2021 valuation

Mint reported at the time that TVF was valued at $61 million in February 2016.

TVF and Lighthouse Canton declined to comment. Mint's queries emailed to Tiger Global remained unanswered.

The transaction also comes as TVF announced three senior hires across its creative and corporate teams. The changes coincide with the departure of Shreyansh Pandey, head of TVF Originals, who is leaving after eleven years with the company to start an independent venture. Pandey is credited with TVF shows including Kota Factory, Aspirants, Gullak, and Cubicles.

This is when the over-the-top content industry has become more cautious about spending on original content as global platforms face pressure to improve profitability. At the same time, consolidation among streaming platforms and the emergence of new players have made commissioning decisions slower and more selective.

Over the past two years, platforms such as SonyLIV and JioHotstar have also scaled back their spending on web series after a period of heavy investment, Mint reported in 2024.

The slowdown has also coincided with rising competition among studios and production houses, all competing for a smaller pool of original-content budgets. As major streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video commission fewer shows, platforms such as TVF, which initially built their business around creating and licensing original shows to them, are feeling the heat.

Youtube success

TVF, founded in 2012 by Arunabh Kumar, last raised funding through a Series D round in 2019, with investors including Tiger Global Management, BlackSoil, StartX, Venture Highway, and Naseba. A venture debt round followed in 2021, led by BlackSoil.

TVF's revenue rose from 34.3 crore in 2020-21 to 182.4 crore in 2024-25. Net profit peaked at 68.3 crore in FY22, then declined to 13 crore in FY25, while the five-year compound annual growth rate remained positive at 17%, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Also Read | Indian unicorns' next test: Delivering investor exits

Tiger had first backed TVF after a string of successful web shows, particularly Kota Factory, a five-episode satirical comedy about students aspiring to enter the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the gruelling journey they undertake to get there.

The entertainment startup was also a darling of media and advertisers between 2015 and 2017, when its parody videos of Bollywood actors, news anchors, and everyday family situations on YouTube were hugely popular with the millennial audience.

TVF started out solely as a YouTube channel, competing with the likes of AIB and East India Comedy, producing comic sketches. It later started producing web shows cutting across genres such as drama and comedy, and spun off its productions to its TVF Play app as well. TVF's YouTube channel currently has more than six million subscribers.

Kumar resigned in 2017 following a sexual harassment complaint from a former employee. A court acquitted Kumar, citing an unexplained delay in filing the complaint.

Also Read | Banned to blessed: Vibhu Agarwal pivots from adult content to AI mythology shows
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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTiger Global exits Panchayat-creator TVF at a lower valuation

Tiger Global exits Panchayat-creator TVF at a lower valuation

Mansi Verma
2 min read12 Aug 2026, 10:26 AM IST
TVF, founded in 2012 by Arunabh Kumar, last raised funding through a Series D round in 2019, with investors including Tiger Global Management, BlackSoil, StartX, Venture Highway, and Naseba. (Mint)
TVF, founded in 2012 by Arunabh Kumar, last raised funding through a Series D round in 2019, with investors including Tiger Global Management, BlackSoil, StartX, Venture Highway, and Naseba. (Mint)
Summary

Tiger Global sold up to a 40% stake in a round that valued The Viral Fever at $22 million.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Private equity firm Tiger Global Management has fully exited Indian digital entertainment company The Viral Fever (TVF), creator of shows such as Kota Factory and Panchayat, in a transaction that valued the company at one-fourth of its 2019 peak valuation, three people close to the deal told Mint.

MUMBAI : Private equity firm Tiger Global Management has fully exited Indian digital entertainment company The Viral Fever (TVF), creator of shows such as Kota Factory and Panchayat, in a transaction that valued the company at one-fourth of its 2019 peak valuation, three people close to the deal told Mint.

The private equity firm sold up to a 40% stake to investors, including Lighthouse India Fund-I, Frontier Globecap Ventures and LC Nueva Advisors LLP, in a round that valued the company at $22 million, down from $82 million in 2019.

The private equity firm sold up to a 40% stake to investors, including Lighthouse India Fund-I, Frontier Globecap Ventures and LC Nueva Advisors LLP, in a round that valued the company at $22 million, down from $82 million in 2019.

The exit comes a decade after Tiger Global acquired a significant minority stake of roughly 25% in TVF's parent company, Contagious Online Media Network, through an initial $10 million investment in 2016, followed by subsequent funding injections up to 2019.

Also Read | upGrad eyes Unacademy deal at 90% markdown over 2021 valuation

Mint reported at the time that TVF was valued at $61 million in February 2016.

TVF and Lighthouse Canton declined to comment. Mint's queries emailed to Tiger Global remained unanswered.

The transaction also comes as TVF announced three senior hires across its creative and corporate teams. The changes coincide with the departure of Shreyansh Pandey, head of TVF Originals, who is leaving after eleven years with the company to start an independent venture. Pandey is credited with TVF shows including Kota Factory, Aspirants, Gullak, and Cubicles.

This is when the over-the-top content industry has become more cautious about spending on original content as global platforms face pressure to improve profitability. At the same time, consolidation among streaming platforms and the emergence of new players have made commissioning decisions slower and more selective.

Over the past two years, platforms such as SonyLIV and JioHotstar have also scaled back their spending on web series after a period of heavy investment, Mint reported in 2024.

The slowdown has also coincided with rising competition among studios and production houses, all competing for a smaller pool of original-content budgets. As major streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video commission fewer shows, platforms such as TVF, which initially built their business around creating and licensing original shows to them, are feeling the heat.

Youtube success

TVF, founded in 2012 by Arunabh Kumar, last raised funding through a Series D round in 2019, with investors including Tiger Global Management, BlackSoil, StartX, Venture Highway, and Naseba. A venture debt round followed in 2021, led by BlackSoil.

TVF's revenue rose from 34.3 crore in 2020-21 to 182.4 crore in 2024-25. Net profit peaked at 68.3 crore in FY22, then declined to 13 crore in FY25, while the five-year compound annual growth rate remained positive at 17%, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Also Read | Indian unicorns' next test: Delivering investor exits

Tiger had first backed TVF after a string of successful web shows, particularly Kota Factory, a five-episode satirical comedy about students aspiring to enter the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the gruelling journey they undertake to get there.

The entertainment startup was also a darling of media and advertisers between 2015 and 2017, when its parody videos of Bollywood actors, news anchors, and everyday family situations on YouTube were hugely popular with the millennial audience.

TVF started out solely as a YouTube channel, competing with the likes of AIB and East India Comedy, producing comic sketches. It later started producing web shows cutting across genres such as drama and comedy, and spun off its productions to its TVF Play app as well. TVF's YouTube channel currently has more than six million subscribers.

Kumar resigned in 2017 following a sexual harassment complaint from a former employee. A court acquitted Kumar, citing an unexplained delay in filing the complaint.

Also Read | Banned to blessed: Vibhu Agarwal pivots from adult content to AI mythology shows
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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