Tiger Global exits Zomato by selling its remaining stake

1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Dhanya Nagasundaram

Tiger Global Management sells remaining stake in Zomato via bulk deal.

FILE PHOTO: A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, wearing a face mask waits to collect order outside an eatery in Kolkata, India, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, has sold its remaining stake in Zomato Ltd on Monday via bulk deal on BSE, data on the bourse said today.

The US-based venture capital fund offloaded 123,486,408 equity shares or 1.44% at an average price of 91.01 per share.

As on June 30, Internet Fund III Pte Ltd held 1.44% in Zomato Ltd.

(more to come)

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST
