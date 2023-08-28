Tiger Global exits Zomato by selling its remaining stake

Tiger Global exits Zomato by selling its remaining stake1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Tiger Global Management sells remaining stake in Zomato via bulk deal.
Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, has sold its remaining stake in Zomato Ltd on Monday via bulk deal on BSE, data on the bourse said today.
The US-based venture capital fund offloaded 123,486,408 equity shares or 1.44% at an average price of ₹91.01 per share.
As on June 30, Internet Fund III Pte Ltd held 1.44% in Zomato Ltd.
