Tiger Global exits Zomato by selling its remaining stake

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, has sold its remaining stake in Zomato Ltd on Monday via bulk deal on BSE, data on the bourse said today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US-based venture capital fund offloaded 123,486,408 equity shares or 1.44% at an average price of ₹91.01 per share.

As on June 30, Internet Fund III Pte Ltd held 1.44% in Zomato Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(more to come)