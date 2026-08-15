Tiger Global Management cuts stakes in Big Tech, buys into SpaceX

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management trimmed several of its Big Tech stakes, exited Netflix, and took positions in Advanced Micro Devices and SpaceX during the second quarter, according to regulatory disclosures filed Friday.

Here are more details from its quarterly 13-F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:

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* The hedge fund cut its Alphabet holdings by 45.4% to 5.81 million shares as of June 30 from the end of March, and its Nvidia stake by 6.8% to 11.20 million shares.

* It trimmed its Microsoft stake by 9.3% to 2.27 million shares and its Amazon position by 3.2% to 9.68 million shares.

* The hedge fund reduced its holding in Meta Platforms by 8.5% to 2.82 million.

* The filings showed that Tiger Global sold its entire 2.44 million-share Netflix position, valued at about $234.5 million, at the end of the first quarter.

* The investment firm also cut its Broadcom stake by about 51% to 1.75 million shares and reduced its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing holding by 12.3% to 4.88 million American depositary shares.

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* Meanwhile, it more than doubled its stake in Intel to 4.25 million shares from 1.64 million shares in the prior quarter.

* It also established a 674,727-share position in Advanced Micro Devices, valued at roughly $392 million as of June 30, and reported a 375,000-share stake in SpaceX, valued at about $64.1 million.

* 13-F filings provide a snapshot of certain U.S.-listed equity holdings at the end of a quarter but do not disclose subsequent trading, short positions or the fund's full portfolio.

* The changes in holdings are as of June 30, compared with the prior quarter ended March 31. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Diti Pujara)