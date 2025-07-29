Tiger Global-backed Progcap expands beyond lending, pilots tech platform for MSMEs
Summary
Progcap is also preparing to raise a fresh round of equity capital to fund growth. The new round will include a secondary component to provide partial exits to early investors, the founders confirmed.
Progcap, a fintech company focused on small businesses, is setting up a new vertical that will digitise their supply chains and offer them on-the-spot credit.
