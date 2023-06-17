Tiger Global has raised $2.7 billion for its latest private equity (PE) fund, effectively missing the $6 billion target for its 16th fund by 55 per cent, according to a report by Financial Times. The New York-based venture capital (VC) major, managing $60 billion in assets, initiated its fundraising campaign for the new fund in October, aiming to make fresh investments in undervalued companies.

The firm achieved its first close milestone in January - representing more than half of the targeted amount, yet remains significantly short of its $6 billion objective, according to a securities filing. In March 2022, the VC raised $12.7 billion for its Fund 15 and started fundraising campaigning for the next fund in October.

The company hopes to raise capital from large institutional investors like pension and sovereign wealth funds and high-net individuals at large brokerages such as Morgan Stanley.

In February this year, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Tiger Global decided to significantly reduce its original goal of fundraising $12.7 billion, aiming for $5 billion. The decision was unsurprising considering the cautionary note sounded by investors amidst their worries that start-up valuations are over-inflated and need correction.

Despite scaling back its ambitions from previous fundraising efforts, with a target less than half the amount raised for its last private equity fund in 2021, the firm's progress has been slower than anticipated due to investor caution and decreasing valuations.

Other prominent venture capital firms, including New York-based Insight Partners, have faced similar challenges. Insight Partners has raised only $2 billion for a fund that initially targeted $20 billion when it launched in June last year, according to the FT report. Earlier this week, the firm informed investors that it was cutting its goal to $15 billion.

In addition, SoftBank Group also reported that its $48 billion Vision Fund 2 saw an approximately 30 per cent dip in valuations of its private investments between April and December.

When founded in 2001 by Chase Coleman, Tiger Global gradually emerged as one of the most prolific venture capital investors, backing numerous start-ups over the past decade. Since the beginning of 2020, the firm has invested more than $20 billion in private start-ups, with major holdings in companies such as ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, Shein, a fast-fashion retailer, and Stripe, a payments start-up.