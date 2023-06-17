Tiger Global raises over $2 billion for 16th PE fund, misses target over tech valuation concerns: Report2 min read 17 Jun 2023, 08:01 PM IST
The firm achieved its first close milestone in January - representing more than half of the targeted amount, yet remains significantly short of its $6 billion objective.
Tiger Global has raised $2.7 billion for its latest private equity (PE) fund, effectively missing the $6 billion target for its 16th fund by 55 per cent, according to a report by Financial Times. The New York-based venture capital (VC) major, managing $60 billion in assets, initiated its fundraising campaign for the new fund in October, aiming to make fresh investments in undervalued companies.
