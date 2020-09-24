TikTok pushes back on Trump in court while angling for deal

ByteDance’s request deploys many of the same arguments a group of WeChat users made to win their own preliminary injunction last weekend against a similar ban. Both TikTok and WeChat, owned by China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd., have been labeled national security threats by the Trump administration, which is seeking to stop their use in the U.S. -- or, in TikTok’s case, force a sale to U.S. companies -- on the grounds they could allow China’s government to gain access to personal data from millions of Americans.