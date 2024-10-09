TikTok sued by multiple states for allegedly harming young people
SummaryThe app has been sued by a number of attorneys general who cite the popular but dangerous challenges it serves up to young users.
TikTok faces lawsuits from more than a dozen U.S. states that allege the popular video platform, which has attracted attention for the sometimes risky challenges it hosts, has helped put young people in danger and harmed their mental health.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more