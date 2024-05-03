TikTok tells advertisers it won’t back down as US ban looms
NEW YORK—TikTok told hundreds of advertising executives that it would fight the looming U.S. ban of its app in court, aiming to assuage the concerns of an industry that has largely overlooked lawmakers’ data security concerns in its bid to reach consumers online.