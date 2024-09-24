TikTok to shut down music streaming service

TikTok is closing its music service, just two years after parent company ByteDance set its sights on taking on streaming giants Spotify and Apple Music.
TikTok Music will close Nov. 28, the company said Tuesday on its website.
“TikTok Music account information and personal data will be automatically deleted following the closure of TikTok Music," it said.
Users were advised to transfer playlists to other services no later than Oct. 28.
The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.
ByteDance first began talks with music labels about expanding its music-streaming offering to compete with industry leaders in 2022, with ambitions to break into the industry by channeling the popularity of viral TikTok songs.
The short-video giant rolled out the subscription-based music-streaming platform in July last year in Indonesia and Brazil, and then expanded to Australia, Mexico and Singapore weeks after.
TikTok videos have been credited with catapulting new artists and creating hit songs, which has led to clashes with record labels.
In February, Universal Music Group pulled its artists’ music from TikTok in a disagreement about whether musicians were paid fairly for their work appearing on the app.
The bust-up, which resulted in videos across TikTok appearing without audio, highlighted the growing importance of social-media companies for the music industry.
Billions of TikTok videos use songs from Universal’s catalog, which includes some of the world’s biggest recording artists—Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, SZA and Billie Eilish.
The companies reached a deal in May to return Universal’s music to the platform while increasing artist royalties and broadening artificial-intelligence protections.
Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com