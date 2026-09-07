In charts: How Apple's business grew in India under Tim Cook

Tim Cook stepped down as Apple’s chief executive earlier this month, ending a fifteen-year tenure marked by rapid growth in revenues and market value. While much of Apple’s success under Cook came from scaling businesses that already existed, India stands out as one of the few major bets that took shape entirely during his tenure.
Over the past decade, the country has emerged as both a significant market for the iPhone and an important manufacturing hub for Apple, reflecting two of Cook’s defining priorities: expansion and operational efficiency.