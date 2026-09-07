In charts: How Apple's business grew in India under Tim Cook

However, it leads in value. Counterpoint Research estimates that Apple accounts for 28% of the smartphone market by value, making it the market leader despite its modest unit share. While Apple introduced the more affordable iPhone SE line in India from 2016 onwards, even these devices remained firmly in the premium segment and did little to make Apple a mass-market player. Instead, demand came from older-generation iPhones sold at lower prices, often backed by financing schemes and festival-season discounts. About two-thirds of iPhone volumes in India come from previous-generation models, an IDC official told TechCrunch last year.