Tim Cook can’t make iPhones without this Chinese company and its CEO
Yang Jie , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST
SummaryApple is increasingly reliant on China-based Luxshare for manufacturing amid U.S. tensions with Beijing.
At a time when Apple is generally trying to depend less on China, the company is relying more on one Chinese firm whose skill at assembling the tech giant’s products has proven too valuable to dismiss.
