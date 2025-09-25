Analog watches are cool again—and Titan is betting on premium models
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 25 Sept 2025, 02:23 pm IST

As the smartwatch hype fades, Titan is ramping up Helios luxury stores, betting on premium analog watch launches, and overseas expansion
Mumbai: Titan Co. Ltd, India’s watch and jewellery giant, is capitalizing on a resurgence in analog watches while smartwatches cool off. The company plans to expand its Helios luxury retail footprint domestically and selectively grow overseas, including Indonesia.
