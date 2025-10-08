Tanishq unlocks locker value with new exchange plan as gold sprints on

High gold prices in India have slowed purchases over the past year. “People have been holding back. During the previous quarter, people have been a little impacted because gold prices have jumped 50% year-on-year," Chawla said. “Now, with the exchange programme and the festive season, we expect demand to pick up as people want to participate in celebrations, gifting and weddings. Buyers were subdued in the first half of the year, but now we’re beginning to see that lift up."