The 90% vulnerability: Inside Ajoy Chawla’s masterplan to rewire Titan

We have ended the year with a superlative quarter for top line growth, perhaps our best ever in the recent past.”
That comment, by Ajoy Chawla, Titan Co. Ltd’s managing director (MD), during the company’s earnings call on 8 May, couldn’t have been more ironic.
Between 11 May, the first full day of trading after Titan’s results were announced, and 15 May, the end of the week, Titan’s stock tanked over 7%, wiping out more than ₹30,000 crore in investor wealth at one point.
What happened?
The company’s strong result—it generated revenue of ₹20,300 crore in the quarter ending March 2026, up 46% over the year-ago quarter—was quickly overshadowed by macro concerns around gold consumption and imports.
On 10 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly urged Indians to avoid buying gold for a year, and on 12 May, the government raised import tariffs on gold and silver.