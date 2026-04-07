India's top organized jeweller Titan Co Ltd is betting on coloured gemstones to buoy entry-level demand, as volatile gold prices weigh on affordability.
Titan bets on coloured gems to spur entry-level jewellery demand
SummaryIndia's jewelley demand remains anchored in weddings and festivals, but it's increasingly being reshaped by millennials, who are keen on lightweight designs, gemstone-led fusion pieces and craftsmanship.
India's top organized jeweller Titan Co Ltd is betting on coloured gemstones to buoy entry-level demand, as volatile gold prices weigh on affordability.
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