Titan’s Mia doubles down on expansion as shoppers go light on gold
Mia's expansion taps into a broader market trend—customers opting for lower-karat gold amid a record increase in gold prices. Titan's peers Kalyan Jewellers and Bluestone are also targeting light-weight jewellery segment
New Delhi: With gold prices skyrocketing, Titan Ltd's lightweight jewellery brand is looking to strike gold of its own. The 14-karat gold and studded (diamond) jewellery brand aims to open 75 stores this fiscal year and scale it to 350 over the next two to three years, driven by the demand for lower-karat jewellery options.