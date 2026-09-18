Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Titan steps up mechanical watchmaking, targets 25% share above ₹25,000

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
3 min read18 Sep 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Titan has been developing mechanical movements in-house since 2010.
Titan has been developing mechanical movements in-house since 2010.(Reuters)
Summary

Titan is ramping up its mechanical watchmaking and movement production to target a 25% share in India’s premium watch market. The strategy relies on Japanese-style high-volume automation, aiming to make its homegrown movements an accessible, globally recognized standard.

Gift this article

Titan is stepping up its mechanical watchmaking capabilities as it seeks to build a larger presence in the premium end of India’s watch market, targeting a 25% share of the segment above 25,000, according to Kuruvilla Markose, chief executive officer of Titan’s Watches Division.

Titan is stepping up its mechanical watchmaking capabilities as it seeks to build a larger presence in the premium end of India’s watch market, targeting a 25% share of the segment above 25,000, according to Kuruvilla Markose, chief executive officer of Titan’s Watches Division.

“We have some distance to go to get there, and we’ll keep working on it through the portfolio,” Markose told Mint.

“We have some distance to go to get there, and we’ll keep working on it through the portfolio,” Markose told Mint.

The push comes with the launch of Titan’s Vetra-branded Titan Automatics collection, as the company moves further upmarket while keeping mechanical watches within a relatively accessible price range. Priced at 48,000-55,000, the movements are based on Titan’s 7,000-series mechanical platform and branded Vetra 7.

That shift is already visible in the division’s financial performance. Titan’s consolidated Watches business reported total income of 1,543 crore in the June quarter, up 21% from 1,273 crore a year earlier. Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (Ebit) rose to 295 crore from 287 crore, taking the segment margin to 19.1%. Analogue watches grew in the mid-20% range, while smartwatches declined in the single digits. The company attributed the growth to premiumisation and continued consumer preference for analogue timepieces.

Also Read | Titan SKINN gets in the game for pricier perfumes

Markose said Titan’s ambition extends beyond the Vetra range. The company has been developing mechanical movements in-house since 2010, but believes changing consumer behaviour and rising disposable incomes have created a larger market for more sophisticated watches. “We’re not late for India. We’re ahead of the curve for India,” he said. Titan is also targeting high horology, including tourbillons that counter the effects of gravity on a watch’s accuracy, and is building global recognition for Indian mechanical movements.

Key Takeaways
  • Titan targets 25% share in the country’s premium mechanical watch segment.
  • Vetra Automatics, priced at ₹48,000 -55,000, anchors Titan’s upmarket strategy.
  • Analogue watches surge while smartwatches decline, indicating a shift in consumer preferences.
  • Manufacturing gaps remain, especially hairsprings and high-horology components.
  • Titan wants Indian mechanical movements recognised globally alongside Swiss and Japanese.

“Just like people today say a watch has a Citizen Miyota or Seiko movement, an Indian movement from an Indian manufacturer should also be seen as an expression of excellence,” he said.

Titan’s premium watch push

The company plans to push the technology beyond the 72-hour power reserve. Markose said Titan plans to develop movements with 80-, 120-, and eventually 180-hour reserves, while improving accuracy towards COSC-level capability, meaning a watch keeps time as reliably as a smartphone. Titan is also preparing an ultra-slim mechanical version of its Edge watch, with a movement 2.2 mm thick and a watch thickness of 5.7 mm.

At the higher end, Titan has used limited-edition tourbillon watches to demonstrate its capabilities. A Jalsa tourbillon was priced at 45 lakh, while another was priced at around 25 lakh. Markose said the next challenge is to make high-horology products, including tourbillons, available at more accessible price points.

Also Read | As smartwatch fears fade, Ethos expands deeper into luxury watches

However, the company’s ambitions are hampered by gaps in its domestic manufacturing ecosystem. Titan makes several components in-house, but still imports some, such as the hairspring that regulates a mechanical watch. Markose said only a handful of manufacturers globally make hairsprings, and Titan does not see itself making them immediately, although it is working towards making its own assortments. Some components, such as tourbillon cages, are also sourced externally.

Building the required talent is another challenge. Markose said Titan has largely developed its horological talent in-house rather than hiring from outside. “Most of our horologists are people we’ve developed in-house, built over time. We’ve exposed them to skills, learning and technology transfers to help them build their capability,” he said. “We haven’t gone out and hired a lot of horologists. None so far. It’s all homegrown talent that we’ve built.”

Innovation in movements and design

Titan also wants to use its manufacturing scale to develop a model suited to higher volumes. The company makes about 20 million watches a year, most of them quartz, and Markose said mechanical watches cannot all be produced by hand. “Not all of this can be handmade. Some of it needs to be assembled on a modern assembly line,” he said.

Also Read | Titan bets on premiumisation, global expansion to double business by FY30

Markose said Titan is looking at the Japanese model of combining precision manufacturing with higher-volume assembly. “The Japanese do much larger volumes than the Swiss, and they use a lot more high-tech, precision manufacturing and assembly line processes to make their movements and products, whereas the Swiss take pride in being hand assembled or handmade,” he said. “For a country like India, and for our ambitions to cater to other parts of the globe, we’d need things like manufacturing execution systems, automation and so on. All of that is part of the pipeline, part of the plans.”

Over time, Titan wants Vetra to become more than an internal movement platform. Markose said the company would eventually like other manufacturers and watchmakers to use Titan movements. “Over time, we’d also like to open this up to other manufacturers and watchmakers, to use Titan movements,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTitan steps up mechanical watchmaking, targets 25% share above ₹25,000

Titan steps up mechanical watchmaking, targets 25% share above ₹25,000

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
3 min read18 Sep 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Titan has been developing mechanical movements in-house since 2010.
Titan has been developing mechanical movements in-house since 2010.(Reuters)
Summary

Titan is ramping up its mechanical watchmaking and movement production to target a 25% share in India’s premium watch market. The strategy relies on Japanese-style high-volume automation, aiming to make its homegrown movements an accessible, globally recognized standard.

Gift this article

Titan is stepping up its mechanical watchmaking capabilities as it seeks to build a larger presence in the premium end of India’s watch market, targeting a 25% share of the segment above 25,000, according to Kuruvilla Markose, chief executive officer of Titan’s Watches Division.

Titan is stepping up its mechanical watchmaking capabilities as it seeks to build a larger presence in the premium end of India’s watch market, targeting a 25% share of the segment above 25,000, according to Kuruvilla Markose, chief executive officer of Titan’s Watches Division.

“We have some distance to go to get there, and we’ll keep working on it through the portfolio,” Markose told Mint.

“We have some distance to go to get there, and we’ll keep working on it through the portfolio,” Markose told Mint.

The push comes with the launch of Titan’s Vetra-branded Titan Automatics collection, as the company moves further upmarket while keeping mechanical watches within a relatively accessible price range. Priced at 48,000-55,000, the movements are based on Titan’s 7,000-series mechanical platform and branded Vetra 7.

That shift is already visible in the division’s financial performance. Titan’s consolidated Watches business reported total income of 1,543 crore in the June quarter, up 21% from 1,273 crore a year earlier. Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (Ebit) rose to 295 crore from 287 crore, taking the segment margin to 19.1%. Analogue watches grew in the mid-20% range, while smartwatches declined in the single digits. The company attributed the growth to premiumisation and continued consumer preference for analogue timepieces.

Also Read | Titan SKINN gets in the game for pricier perfumes

Markose said Titan’s ambition extends beyond the Vetra range. The company has been developing mechanical movements in-house since 2010, but believes changing consumer behaviour and rising disposable incomes have created a larger market for more sophisticated watches. “We’re not late for India. We’re ahead of the curve for India,” he said. Titan is also targeting high horology, including tourbillons that counter the effects of gravity on a watch’s accuracy, and is building global recognition for Indian mechanical movements.

Key Takeaways
  • Titan targets 25% share in the country’s premium mechanical watch segment.
  • Vetra Automatics, priced at ₹48,000 -55,000, anchors Titan’s upmarket strategy.
  • Analogue watches surge while smartwatches decline, indicating a shift in consumer preferences.
  • Manufacturing gaps remain, especially hairsprings and high-horology components.
  • Titan wants Indian mechanical movements recognised globally alongside Swiss and Japanese.

“Just like people today say a watch has a Citizen Miyota or Seiko movement, an Indian movement from an Indian manufacturer should also be seen as an expression of excellence,” he said.

Titan’s premium watch push

The company plans to push the technology beyond the 72-hour power reserve. Markose said Titan plans to develop movements with 80-, 120-, and eventually 180-hour reserves, while improving accuracy towards COSC-level capability, meaning a watch keeps time as reliably as a smartphone. Titan is also preparing an ultra-slim mechanical version of its Edge watch, with a movement 2.2 mm thick and a watch thickness of 5.7 mm.

At the higher end, Titan has used limited-edition tourbillon watches to demonstrate its capabilities. A Jalsa tourbillon was priced at 45 lakh, while another was priced at around 25 lakh. Markose said the next challenge is to make high-horology products, including tourbillons, available at more accessible price points.

Also Read | As smartwatch fears fade, Ethos expands deeper into luxury watches

However, the company’s ambitions are hampered by gaps in its domestic manufacturing ecosystem. Titan makes several components in-house, but still imports some, such as the hairspring that regulates a mechanical watch. Markose said only a handful of manufacturers globally make hairsprings, and Titan does not see itself making them immediately, although it is working towards making its own assortments. Some components, such as tourbillon cages, are also sourced externally.

Building the required talent is another challenge. Markose said Titan has largely developed its horological talent in-house rather than hiring from outside. “Most of our horologists are people we’ve developed in-house, built over time. We’ve exposed them to skills, learning and technology transfers to help them build their capability,” he said. “We haven’t gone out and hired a lot of horologists. None so far. It’s all homegrown talent that we’ve built.”

Innovation in movements and design

Titan also wants to use its manufacturing scale to develop a model suited to higher volumes. The company makes about 20 million watches a year, most of them quartz, and Markose said mechanical watches cannot all be produced by hand. “Not all of this can be handmade. Some of it needs to be assembled on a modern assembly line,” he said.

Also Read | Titan bets on premiumisation, global expansion to double business by FY30

Markose said Titan is looking at the Japanese model of combining precision manufacturing with higher-volume assembly. “The Japanese do much larger volumes than the Swiss, and they use a lot more high-tech, precision manufacturing and assembly line processes to make their movements and products, whereas the Swiss take pride in being hand assembled or handmade,” he said. “For a country like India, and for our ambitions to cater to other parts of the globe, we’d need things like manufacturing execution systems, automation and so on. All of that is part of the pipeline, part of the plans.”

Over time, Titan wants Vetra to become more than an internal movement platform. Markose said the company would eventually like other manufacturers and watchmakers to use Titan movements. “Over time, we’d also like to open this up to other manufacturers and watchmakers, to use Titan movements,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTitan steps up mechanical watchmaking, targets 25% share above ₹25,000
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP