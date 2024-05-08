To survive in China, global automakers tap local tech giants
SummaryA host of global automakers are increasingly turning to Chinese tech giants in a bid to claw back market share in one of the world’s largest—and fastest-changing—auto markets.
Toyota, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and a host of other global automakers are increasingly turning to Chinese tech giants in a bid to claw back market share in one of the world’s largest—and fastest-changing—auto markets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more