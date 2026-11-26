American diner chain Denny's hailed Jensen Huang's comeback as the Nvidia CEO, saying, "Some things you just don't take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them." The restaurant chain took to Instagram to share a statement after Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO after he had resigned over claims of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

Denny's message recalled times from Huang's early days, when he worked at the restaurant, and the role one of its booths played in Nvidia's founding story. It referred to the "plaque" that was taken down earlier this month following the controversy surrounding the former CEO's departure from the company.

The message read, “Long before NVIDIA changed the world, Jensen was washing dishes and serving guests at Denny's. Years later, he and his co-founders sat down over coffee in one of our booths to talk through the idea that became NVIDIA. We couldn't be prouder of the history we share.”

Denny's wrote that on the morning of November 10, "we wrote to NVIDIA's communications team: 'Jensen is part of our history, and we are part of his.' On Friday, November 13, we learned the plaque marking that booth had come down. We put the plaque right back up where it belongs."

"The plaque marks what happened in that booth," it said.

The diner chain said its history with Jensen goes back much further, "to the dishes he washed, the guests he served and the work he still talks about with pride."

"Think about all the people who've washed dishes in America's Diner over the years. Every one of them matters to us. One of them went on to change the world, and he still remembers what he learned at the sink," the statement read.

"How many diners get to say Jensen Huang calls them his first alma mater? We don't take that lightly. Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee's on. We're always open, 24/7," it added.

Jensen Huang's stunning comeback Huang had resigned from Nvidia after he admitted to having an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, and following reports that he was involved with a second woman who was his subordinate.

Huang has acknowledged that he violated the company's code of conduct, which warns against personal relationships that may create conflicts of interest.

But in an extraordinary turnaround following a pressure campaign from Huang's tech allies and President Donald Trump, Nvidia's board voted unanimously Monday to reinstate him.