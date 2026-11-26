American diner chain Denny's hailed Jensen Huang's comeback as the Nvidia CEO, saying, "Some things you just don't take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them." The restaurant chain took to Instagram to share a statement after Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO after he had resigned over claims of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

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Denny's message recalled times from Huang's early days, when he worked at the restaurant, and the role one of its booths played in Nvidia's founding story. It referred to the "plaque" that was taken down earlier this month following the controversy surrounding the former CEO's departure from the company.

The message read, “Long before NVIDIA changed the world, Jensen was washing dishes and serving guests at Denny's. Years later, he and his co-founders sat down over coffee in one of our booths to talk through the idea that became NVIDIA. We couldn't be prouder of the history we share.”

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Denny's wrote that on the morning of November 10, "we wrote to NVIDIA's communications team: 'Jensen is part of our history, and we are part of his.' On Friday, November 13, we learned the plaque marking that booth had come down. We put the plaque right back up where it belongs."

"The plaque marks what happened in that booth," it said.

The diner chain said its history with Jensen goes back much further, "to the dishes he washed, the guests he served and the work he still talks about with pride."

"Think about all the people who've washed dishes in America's Diner over the years. Every one of them matters to us. One of them went on to change the world, and he still remembers what he learned at the sink," the statement read.

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"How many diners get to say Jensen Huang calls them his first alma mater? We don't take that lightly. Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee's on. We're always open, 24/7," it added.

Jensen Huang's stunning comeback Huang had resigned from Nvidia after he admitted to having an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, and following reports that he was involved with a second woman who was his subordinate.

Huang has acknowledged that he violated the company's code of conduct, which warns against personal relationships that may create conflicts of interest.

But in an extraordinary turnaround following a pressure campaign from Huang's tech allies and President Donald Trump, Nvidia's board voted unanimously Monday to reinstate him.

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The board said it had received assurances from the US government that Huang was not a national security concern, but there was no mention of the sexual misconduct allegations at the center of the scandal.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in