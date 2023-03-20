Tom Barrack playing key role in talks to save First Republic2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 01:43 AM IST
Barrack, 75, a member of First Republic’s board and a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump, is working closely with executive chairman Jim Herbert in orchestrating any potential deal
Colony Capital founder Tom Barrack is taking a leading role in advising First Republic Bank on its options as the lender races to avoid a collapse after a $30 billion rescue last week failed to assuage investors, according to people familiar with the matter.
