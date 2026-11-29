Even as watchmakers slow launch schedules toward the year-end, November 2026 has brought a notable slate of limited editions and independent collaborations.
Ranging from ₹2.28 lakh (€2,250) for a retro dress watch to approx. ₹1.94 crore (CHF 175,000) for a titanium tourbillon, here are five standout timepieces making news this week, according to Fratello Watches:
Part of Panerai’s latest military-inspired dive watch drop, this Destro model shifts the oversized crown and protective bridge to the left side of the case.
Case: 44mm brushed stainless steel (13.93mm thick) with a matte black ceramic unidirectional bezel
Dial: Textured black with beige Super-LumiNova markers; small seconds at 3 o’clock
Movement: Automatic P.980 calibre (28,800 vph, 23 jewels, three-day power reserve)
Strap: 24/22mm Ponte Vecchio gold-brown leather with a brushed-steel trapezoidal buckle
Price: ₹12.49 lakh (€12,300)
Created with American independent watchmaker J.N. Shapiro, this is the fifth model in Zenith’s revived G.F.J. line.
Case & Edition: 39mm 18K rose gold; limited to 25 pieces
Dial: Solid silver, hand-engine-turned with barleycorn, basketweave, and “Infinity Weave” motifs
Movement: Hand-wound COSC-certified Calibre 135 (18,000 vph, ±2 seconds/day) with American-style damaskeening
Strap: Includes brown Cordovan, beige nubuck alligator, and black calfskin straps; rose gold bracelet available on request
Price: ₹76.37 lakh (CHF 68,900); optional rose gold bracelet adds approx. ₹55.42 lakh (CHF 50,000)
This integrated-bracelet sports watch pairs a clean front dial with a hand-finished tourbillon visible through the caseback.
Case & Bracelet: 44mm × 13.4mm Grade 5 titanium with an integrated titanium bracelet
Dial: Opaline white fading into icy blue; dark ruthenium-treated 18K white gold markers and Assegai hands
Movement: Hand-wound 188-part LF619.01 tourbillon (21,600 vph, 80-hour power reserve, dual opposing balance springs)
Price: ₹1.94 crore (CHF 175,000, excluding taxes)
Unveiled during the GPHG weekend by Amsterdam Vintage Watches and Paris-based microbrand Archi Works in two variants: Aurora and Azure.
Case & Edition: 35mm × 10.05mm; limited to 100 pieces per variant
Dial: Cream with three lab-grown emeralds (Aurora) or white with three lab-grown sapphires (Azure), plus eight lab-grown diamonds each
Movement: Manual-winding La Joux-Perret D100 (21,600 vph, 50-hour power reserve)
Strap: Green (Aurora) or blue (Azure) Molequin Saffiano leather
Price: Approx. ₹2.28 lakh (€2,250, excluding taxes)
Designed with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, this limited edition draws on Warhol’s 1986 Camouflage self-portraits.
Case & Edition: 45mm × 8.08mm cushion-shaped 18K white gold; limited to 86 pieces
Dial: 27-piece stone-marquetry camouflage pattern in sodalite, turquoise, rose gold, and yellow gold
Movement: In-house automatic 501P1 calibre (28,800 vph, 40-hour power reserve, tungsten rotor) behind an engraved white gold caseback
Price: Approx. ₹92.39 lakh (€91,000)
(INR prices are direct currency conversions at prevailing exchange rates and do not include Indian import duties or local taxes.)
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