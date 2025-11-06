“At times when there are no new transformation-driven projects in the market and when the spending is more ‘business as usual,’ clients tend to award more work to existing vendors," said Pramod Gubbi, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers. “Only when discretionary growth-oriented IT spending goes up, you realise that clients are willing to try out new IT vendors because they possess capabilities their existing vendors may not. However, this has not been the case for the past few quarters."