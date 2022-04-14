NEW DELHI : A panel of experts led by corporate affairs secretary Rajesh Verma, which reviewed the Companies Act, has recommended a series of changes to the law, including allowing companies to issue fractional shares and discounted shares as part of efforts to improve ease of doing business.

The committee, in its report submitted to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said allowing businesses to issue fractional shares, a practice prohibited under the Companies Act, will help retail investors access high-value shares, given that in FY21, over 14.2 million retail investors entered the market.

This, the committee said, should be only for a class or classes of companies, and the provision in the case of listed companies could be framed in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Businesses in distress having losses for three consecutive years should be allowed to issue shares at a discount to the central or state government or any class of persons, the committee said. This will facilitate conversion of debt to equity as part of a restructure. At present, the law prohibits the issue of shares at a discount.

The committee also suggested recognition in the Companies Act of certain ways of employee remuneration offered by companies such as restricted stock units and stock application rights. Also, subsidiaries of foreign companies that cease to be an arm of the overseas entity could switch to financial year starting 1 April under a new provision recommended by the committee.

The panel recommended that self-declaration should replace affidavits except in cases where there is a judicial or quasi-judicial proceeding before a tribunal or the regional director in the government adjudicating on cases.

The panel also recommended a major overhaul of the statutory audit framework by streamlining the list of non-audit services that auditors should not take up. At present, the Companies Act prohibits certain non-audit services for statutory auditors to avoid conflict of interest. The idea is to make this list more appropriate for different classes of companies keeping in mind the extent of public interest in them. The panel felt that there is a strong need to formulate different negative lists of non-audit services for different classes of companies.

Companies that do not have a public interest may avail of some of the currently prohibited non-audit services from their auditors, while companies where the public interest is inherent must only avail of audit related services from auditors. Also, public interest companies should not avail of non-audit service of any kind, directly or indirectly, by statutory auditors to the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate companies, the panel suggested.

Joint audits should be specified in law for specific classes of companies with provisions on extent of liability of individual auditors, the panel said. Suggestions to give more powers to the audit regulator, the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), to penalize misconduct and to take action when its orders are not complied with, also figure in the report.

The panel also made recommendations that may further the ease of doing business, including issuing documents only in electronic form to shareholders and allowing companies to hold annual general meetings and extraordinary general meetings physically, virtually, and in hybrid mode.

The report, placed on the website of the ministry, seeks to recognize new concepts, speed up corporate processes, improve compliance requirements, remove ambiguities from existing provisions, and embrace global best practices. It also recommends several changes to the Limited Liability Partnership Act.