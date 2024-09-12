Top Jeep dealers blame CEO for ‘disastrous choices’
SummaryA sharply worded letter from a dealer advisory group to Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares urged action on sagging sales.
Influential Jeep and Ram dealers are pushing their parent company to take more-drastic action to reverse steep market-share losses, adding to pressure on management to reinvigorate sales in the U.S.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more