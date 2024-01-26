Top Job at Levi Strauss Offers Retail Veteran a Second Chance
Suzanne Kapner , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 26 Jan 2024, 05:31 PM IST
SummaryMichelle Gass battled activists when she ran Kohl’s. Can her ‘no regret’ moves keep the growth going at the denim maker?
She turned the Frappuccino into a hit at Starbucks. At Kohl’s, she wooed the beauty chain Sephora to spruce up the department stores, but then battled with activist investors, who called for her removal as chief executive.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less