Top realtors line up massive launches to meet FY27 sales aim

Bengaluru: After a muted start to fiscal year 2027, India's top four listed real estate developers are gearing up for massive project launches, largely premium, to get their sales targets back on track.
DLF Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Lodha Developers Ltd are preparing to bring over ₹1 trillion worth of projects to the market after geopolitical uncertainty due to the West Asia war and approval delays pushed back several launches in the June quarter. These developers aim to clock ₹1.19 trillion of combined sales bookings this year.