Top realtors line up massive launches to meet FY27 sales aim

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read5 Aug 2026, 06:46 PM IST
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DLF, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Lodha Developers aim to clock ₹1.19 trillion of combined sales bookings this year.(Pixabay)
Summary
After a weak Q1 marked by delayed launches, India's top four listed developers are betting on over 1 trillion of premium project launches to meet their ambitious FY27 sales targets. The success of these launches will be crucial for them to meet their annual sales targets.

Bengaluru: After a muted start to fiscal year 2027, India's top four listed real estate developers are gearing up for massive project launches, largely premium, to get their sales targets back on track.

DLF Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Lodha Developers Ltd are preparing to bring over 1 trillion worth of projects to the market after geopolitical uncertainty due to the West Asia war and approval delays pushed back several launches in the June quarter. These developers aim to clock 1.19 trillion of combined sales bookings this year.

The lack of launches in the first quarter led to a drop in the quarter's sales bookings for the realtors, barring Godrej Properties.

Also Read | Godrej Properties sets abmitious ₹39,000-crore sales target for FY27

All eyes are now on the second half of FY27.

Lodha Developers, which deliberately deferred launches during the June quarter, has a 20,000-crore launch pipeline that may expand as it ties up more land parcels. In July, it launched a project in Bengaluru and is expected to launch its first projects in Gurugram, marking its entry into the National Capital Region. It is targeting 24,000 crore of pre-sales from housing projects in FY27.

“Most of the launches will happen in the second half of the year. We are on track to deliver the pre-sales growth,” said Sushil Kumar Modi, executive director-finance at Lodha Developers.

Real estate developers typically rely substantially on fresh launches to boost sales, though some developers such as Lodha generate significant sustenance sales from existing project inventory.

DLF, which reported a 94.3% decline in Q1 sales bookings to 657 crore, in the absence of new project launches, is set to launch its first senior living project in Gurugram later this year, for which it awaits a final approval. The 5 lakh sq ft project is expected to have a development potential of around 2,000 crore.

DLF is also gearing up to sell the next phase of inventory in its ultra-luxury project, The Dahlias in Gurugram, once it completes constructing an experience centre to showcase the property.

Aakash Ohri, managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers, in an analyst call on Tuesday said, “The Dahlias is now witnessing price realization of over 1 lakh per sq ft. Entry-level pricing for apartments has crossed 100 crore, while the more premium residences in the project are now priced at 160-170 crore.” DLF is also scheduled to launch the next phase of its Mumbai project and a luxury villa project in Goa.

Also Read | Vedanta plans sixth listed company with real estate demerger

Total new launches in India's top seven cities fell 16% to 1,06,000 new units in the June quarter from 1,26,265 units in the preceding quarter, as the geopolitical uncertainty weakened buyer sentiment that made many developers cut back on new supply, as per Anarock Property Consultants.

Godrej Properties, the only developer that launched three projects during the June quarter and reported the highest sales among the top four, has a 48,000 crore launch pipeline for FY27. In Q1, it launched around 10,000 crore, or 22% of its launch target.

“We have a few big launches planned for this year, both in the premium and luxury categories. We did not hold back on launches in the first quarter and that's a benefit of being present in multiple geographies. Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Properties said. "So, if one project launch slows down for some reason, we launch something else.”

In the course of the year, Godrej has launched properties across India, including a much-awaited luxury project launch in Mumbai’s Bandra and a premium project in Delhi's Ashok Vihar.

Also Read | Slow start to FY27 could put DLF in a spot

Project launches are critical to boost collections for developers. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, for instance, is targeting collections of over 20,000 crore and plans to launch projects with a gross development value (GDV) of around 60,000 crore during FY27.

The developer launched only one major project in Hyderabad in Q1, and the limited launch momentum led to a drop in sales bookings. As regulatory approvals come through, Prestige will launch a number of projects across Mumbai, Bengaluru and the NCR.

About the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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