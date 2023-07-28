Toshiba's $14.35 billion takeover pushed to August due to regulatory delay1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Toshiba's tender offer by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) will be launched in August, a delay from the initially planned late July date. The buyout offer values the company at $14.35 billion and aims to bring it under domestic ownership.
Toshiba Corporation announced on Friday that a tender offer for the company, led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), is expected to be launched “sometime in August 2023", which is a delay from the initially planned late July date. Toshiba stated that the completion of procedures under foreign competition laws and regulations in certain jurisdictions, which is expected to be finalised after 1st August.
