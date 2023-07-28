Toshiba Corporation announced on Friday that a tender offer for the company, led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), is expected to be launched “sometime in August 2023", which is a delay from the initially planned late July date. Toshiba stated that the completion of procedures under foreign competition laws and regulations in certain jurisdictions, which is expected to be finalised after 1st August.

The Toshiba board has given its approval to the buyout offer, which values the company at 2 trillion yen ($14.35 billion) and aims to bring the electronics-to-power stations maker under domestic ownership after facing challenges from overseas activist shareholders. Around 20 Japanese companies, including Orix and Rohm Co, are participating in the deal led by private equity firm JIP. Toshiba stated that the buyout group will make an announcement as soon as the conditions for the tender offer are met or if there are any changes to the expected schedule.

Toshiba views this take-private bid as an opportunity to recover from past challenges, including scandals, management changes, losses in nuclear power operations, and the sale of its memory-chip business. Despite the recommendation for shareholders to tender their shares, the offer is priced at the lower end of initial estimates due to uncertainties surrounding its flash memory chip business, Kioxia Holdings Corp. On the stock market before the statement, Toshiba closed on Friday up at 0.4% that is 4,577 yen a share, below JIP’s offer of 4,620 yen.

