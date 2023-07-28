The Toshiba board has given its approval to the buyout offer, which values the company at 2 trillion yen ($14.35 billion) and aims to bring the electronics-to-power stations maker under domestic ownership after facing challenges from overseas activist shareholders. Around 20 Japanese companies, including Orix and Rohm Co, are participating in the deal led by private equity firm JIP. Toshiba stated that the buyout group will make an announcement as soon as the conditions for the tender offer are met or if there are any changes to the expected schedule.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}