Toshiba’s boss battle will go on

Toshiba remains in limbo after company management faced another setback in its drawn-out battle with activist investors.

Acquiescence to the company’s own turnaround plan would probably have been a negative signal for the stock and corporate governance reform in Japan writ large. But there is still no clear path forward for what activist investors appear to really want: a sale to private equity.

Shareholders of the Japanese industrial icon voted down the company’s proposal to split the firm into two on Thursday. Curiously, the resolution proposed by Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners requesting the company to fully consider all alternatives, including going private, was also rejected.

Activist investors including Effissimo Capital Management and Farallon Capital Management, have come out publicly against the company’s proposal. Recommendations from proxy advisory firms to vote against the plan probably helped convince some undecided institutional investors. The proxy firms were divided on 3D’s proposal: Glass Lewis suggested investors vote in favor, while Institutional Shareholder Services was against.

That means the yearslong saga, which saw Toshiba’s chairman ousted last year at a shareholders meeting, will continue.

Voting down 3D’s proposal doesn’t necessarily mean shareholders are against going private. The language of the resolution may be a bit too strong, as it asked the company to regularly report in detail to shareholders all efforts and proposals received, which might not necessarily be conducive to finding the best bid.

Even though the vote is nonbinding, Toshiba will face immense pressure to placate its investors. Activists may try to put their own representatives on the board. Selling the company to private-equity funds might take time and will face opposition within the company and probably the government. Toshiba’s nuclear-power and defense businesses could bring up national-security concerns.

“So it is worthwhile trying to figure out what would constitute a win for activists so they could sell," says Travis Lundy, an independent analyst who publishes on investment-research platform Smartkarma. “That is what Toshiba should be thinking about." Mr. Lundy suggests returning capital and conducting the initial public offering of memory-chip maker Kioxia, which Toshiba owns a 40% stake in, as fast as possible.

The company said last month that it would increase shareholder payouts over the next two years to the equivalent of $2.5 billion and sell its noncore assets.

Toshiba’s corporate drama will go on. Although there is still no firm resolution, one thing is clear: The company can’t avoid dealing with its shareholders’ demands anymore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

