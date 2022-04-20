Tour operators to reach close to 70% of pre-covid revenue this fiscal: Study

NEW DELHI : The Indian tours and travel industry could see its revenue this fiscal touch 70% of the pre-pandemic (FY19-20) levels, riding on high pent-up demand and increasing confidence of people to travel. While full recovery to pre-pandemic levels is expected only by fiscal 2024, continuing recovery with improved operating profitability, supported by cost-control measures, and healthy liquidity will support credit profiles of travel companies, said the study. The credit ratings agency CRISIL Ratings’ analysed three major players (both online and offline) in the ticket and hotel booking space that account for over half of the domestic tours and travel bookings in the industry. These three players had a combined reported revenue of ₹11,300 crore in fiscal 2020. The recovery for these major players is expected to reach about ₹7910 crore by the end of the current fiscal as per the ratings agency. This revenue calculation of ₹11,300 crore was made on gross bookings / gross revenue estimation of ₹78,000 crore.

