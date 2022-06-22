Toyota cuts global production plan by 50,000 vehicles in July

Toyota cuts global production plan by 50,000 vehicles in July1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
Toyota Motor on Wednesday announced that it will be cutting down its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles owing to semiconductor shortages and a spike in COVID-19 cases. The company expects to make 800,000 vehicles next month.
In a press release regarding the same, the Japanese carmaker said, "As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower."
Toyota, however, kept its annual global production target of 9.7 million vehicles unchanged.