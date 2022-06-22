Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Toyota cuts global production plan by 50,000 vehicles in July

Toyota cuts global production plan by 50,000 vehicles in July

Toyota, however, kept its annual global production target of 9.7 million vehicles unchanged.
02:26 PM IST

  • Toyota expects to make 800,000 vehicles next month.

Toyota Motor on Wednesday announced that it will be cutting down its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles owing to semiconductor shortages and a spike in COVID-19 cases. The company expects to make 800,000 vehicles next month. 

In a press release regarding the same, the Japanese carmaker said, "As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower."

Toyota, however, kept its annual global production target of 9.7 million vehicles unchanged.