Toyota pitches for ethanol hybrids as India looks at electric future
Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 05 Dec 2025, 01:24 am IST
Offering tax relief and emission norm benefits to flex-fuel vehicles can help in pushing manufacturers to popularize such vehicles, Vikram Gulati, Toyota’s country head, told Mint.
Sabitgarh: At a time when India’s auto industry is pushing for electric vehicles (EVs) as the clean transport of the future, Japanese carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor believes the government should help incentivize hybrid flex-fuel technology powered by ethanol as the best clean fuel bet.
