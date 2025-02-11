Companies
Toyota India head's tax sop pitch: don't make consumers pay more for cleaner vehicles
Summary
- Lower taxes will boost demand and generate higher investments to develop manufacturing at scale and lower prices, says Vikram Gulati of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
New Delhi: Tax incentives for green mobility should continue for the benefit of consumers, according to the India head of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd, as the company continues to focus on electric and ethanol-powered vehicles.
