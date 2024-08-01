Toyota's profit rises on weak Yen and high demand for hybrid vehicles in US

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s profit climbed in the latest quarter after a weak yen and robust demand in North America boosted sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating profit was ¥1.31 trillion ($8.7 billion) for the April-June period, up 17% from a year earlier, the world’s biggest carmaker said Thursday. That was mostly in line with the ¥1.32 trillion projected, on average, by analysts. The operating profit forecast for the fiscal year was kept the same, at ¥4.3 trillion.

Hybrids are selling well in North America, making up for sluggish demand for Toyota’s vehicles in Japan and China. At the same time, a weaker yen is helping to boost income in the carmaker’s home currency. Despite ongoing turmoil from a government probe that found seven of its cars weren’t properly certified for mass production, analysts are still projecting the carmaker to post a record profit this year, of ¥5.3 trillion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This week, Toyota was dealt its first ever corrective order by Japan’s transport ministry, after a government investigation found that seen of its car models weren’t properly tested for mass production. The order is the latest development in a series of fraudulent behaviors that began with a pair of Toyota subsidiaries half a year ago, then last month at the carmaker itself.

“Though the damage to sales could be recovered in the short term, the long-run reputational hit may be a bigger concern," according to Bloomberg Intelligence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revenue for the latest quarter rose 12% to ¥11.8 trillion. For the fiscal year, Toyota kept its revenue outlook the same, at ¥46 trillion.