TPG, Apax, Primerica eye minority stake in Tessolve Semiconductor at $300 mn valuation
The PE firms are eyeing 30-40% stake in the semiconductor services company at a valuation of around $300 million, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.
MUMBAI : Bengaluru-based Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd is in talks with global private equity (PE) firms Apax Digital, TPG, and Primerica, among others, to sell a minority stake for growth capital, according to three people with knowledge of the development.