According to the second person cited above, the company is clocking around $20-25 million in annual operating income (Ebitda or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation). “It is seeking around 17-18 times its Ebitda as valuation," the person added. The company is projecting annualised growth rate of around 20-25% over the next few years. In FY24, the Ebitda was ₹130.81 crore on a consolidated basis, according to VCCEdge.