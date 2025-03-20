Chasing Haier: TPG ties up with Burmans, GIC with Goenkas
Summary
- PE firms join Warburg-Mittal and Bain-Dalmia for up to 49% stake in Indian operations of Chinese durables maker
Mumbai: Global private equity firm TPG Capital and Singapore government’s sovereign wealth fund GIC have entered the race to acquire up to 49% stake in the Indian operations of Chinese consumer durables maker Haier, four people aware of the development said. While TPG has teamed up with the Burman family, GIC is bidding along with the Goenka family of the Welspun Group, these people said.