Chasing Haier: TPG ties up with Burmans, GIC with Goenkas

As per a January 2025 report by Indian Brand Equity Foundation or IBEF, the demand for a wide range of consumer durable goods is growing as a result of the ongoing increase in disposable income and technological innovation in India. This in turn is fuelling fierce competition among the various consumer durable brands that are available across the country. India is viewed by multinational organizations as one of the primary markets from which future growth is likely to originate. The government anticipates that the Indian electronics manufacturing sector will reach US$ 300 billion by 2024-25.