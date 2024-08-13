Companies
Travel fintech Niyo set for comeback after SBM India ban disrupted growth plans
Summary
- Niyo, which recently announced its entry into visa applications and travel banking, plans to go deeper in the segment with hotel bookings and experiences on its platform as it eyes growth.
Travel fintech company Niyo is making a comeback with a range of new offerings that are expected to double revenue after a year of setbacks following a Reserve Bank of India ban on its partner State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) India.
