Travelling by air this weekend? Prepare to shell out more.

"Indians are travelling like never before and spontaneously. There’s been a surge in bookings for the two weekends for domestic as well as short-haul international sectors," said Ajay Prakash, board member, FAITH (Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality). “The resultant increase in airfares might daunt some but younger travellers don’t hesitate to use their credit cards or choose fly-now-pay-later options."