India's mid-market gets a boost as Trident Growth launches ₹2,000 cr maiden fund
SummaryThe Ranjan Pai-backed fund will lead or co-lead Series B+ investments in fast-growing companies for a significant minority stake. Although it is sector agnostic, the growth stage private equity fund will invest in key themes such as consumer, financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Mumbai: Trident Growth Partners, backed by Ranjan Pai’s family office Claypond Capital, has launched its maiden fund with a corpus of ₹2,000 crore, which includes a green shoe option, to tap the under-served mid-market, or growth-stage companies, top officials at the investment firm told Mint in an interview.