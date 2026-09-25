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True North picks up $50-60 mn stake in IPO-bound InMobi

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read25 Sep 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Naveen Tewari, co-founder and CEO of InMobi.
Naveen Tewari, co-founder and CEO of InMobi.(Mint)
Summary

Details of the valuation were not available as the investment was blended across different entities.

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Mumbai: True North has picked up a stake in initial public offering (IPO)-bound InMobi in a largely secondary transaction, three people familiar with the matter said. The investment is the first technology sector bet from the private equity firm's seventh fund.

Mumbai: True North has picked up a stake in initial public offering (IPO)-bound InMobi in a largely secondary transaction, three people familiar with the matter said. The investment is the first technology sector bet from the private equity firm's seventh fund.

“The investment firm has acquired stakes worth $50-60 million from some early investors, who came in through InMobi’s acquisitions, employee stock options and a few founder-owned entities,” the first person said.

“The investment firm has acquired stakes worth $50-60 million from some early investors, who came in through InMobi’s acquisitions, employee stock options and a few founder-owned entities,” the first person said.

“There was likely a small primary component, although the bulk of the round was a secondary share sale,” the second person said.

The third person said True North has picked up a 2-3% stake in the company—an unusual bet for the private equity firm, which typically acquires significant minority stakes in companies. Details of the valuation were not available as it was blended across different entities.

All three people spoke on condition of anonymity. True North declined to comment.

"As a policy, we don’t comment on rumours or speculation,” an InMobi spokesperson said.

Also Read | InMobi in talks for $100–150 million pre-IPO round ahead of FY27 listing

Established in 2007 as mKhoj, InMobi transitioned in 2008 from an SMS-based search engine to mobile advertising. It was founded by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Abhay Singhal, Amit Gupta and Piyush Shah. The company last raised $350 million from Varde Partners, Elham Credit Partners and SeaTown Holdings in December 2025 and is currently engaging with bankers for a $500 million initial public offering in India.

InMobi is building a new generation of advertising products designed for an internet increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) as the Bengaluru-based adtech firm looks to position itself for the next phase of growth ahead of the planned public listing, the company told Mint in June.

Advertising growth

The company makes money by helping advertisers buy digital ads and helping publishers monetize their websites and apps. InMobi operates across the advertising technology stack, earning a share of advertising spending that flows through its platforms while also offering software tools to brands, agencies and publishers.

While large platforms such as Google, Meta and OpenAI are building their own AI advertising products, InMobi is betting that its scale in the open internet—outside the biggest technology platforms—will help it capture a share of the next wave of advertising growth.

Also Read | IPO-bound InMobi bets on AI-powered ads

The company’s operating income rose to 470.91 crore in fiscal year 2025 (FY25) from 462.07 crore a year earlier. Its loss narrowed to 6.92 crore from 12.16 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

True North traces its origins to 1999 when it was named India Value Fund Advisors. It was founded with the aim to back mid-sized, profitable and India-centric businesses. Its portfolio companies include ACT Fibernet, Biocon Biologics and NSE, according to its official website.

It clocked close to $2 billion in exits over the past three years by monetizing investments in Fedbank Financial Services, Niva Bupa, Biocon Biologics, Infinity Fincorp Solutions, Zydus Wellness and Home First Finance through IPOs and public market transactions. Mint reported that the investment firm sold its stake in Cloudnine Hospitals to Permira and Integrace to Warburg Pincus in private market deals over the past two months.

Also Read | True North returns $2 billion to investors through a string of exits

True North has raised seven separate investment funds with a combined total exceeding $3 billion since inception, including co-investments. Its seventh fund, which it began raising in 2021, is looking to deploy about $500 million.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTrue North picks up $50-60 mn stake in IPO-bound InMobi

True North picks up $50-60 mn stake in IPO-bound InMobi

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read25 Sep 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Naveen Tewari, co-founder and CEO of InMobi.
Naveen Tewari, co-founder and CEO of InMobi.(Mint)
Summary

Details of the valuation were not available as the investment was blended across different entities.

Gift this article

Mumbai: True North has picked up a stake in initial public offering (IPO)-bound InMobi in a largely secondary transaction, three people familiar with the matter said. The investment is the first technology sector bet from the private equity firm's seventh fund.

Mumbai: True North has picked up a stake in initial public offering (IPO)-bound InMobi in a largely secondary transaction, three people familiar with the matter said. The investment is the first technology sector bet from the private equity firm's seventh fund.

“The investment firm has acquired stakes worth $50-60 million from some early investors, who came in through InMobi’s acquisitions, employee stock options and a few founder-owned entities,” the first person said.

“The investment firm has acquired stakes worth $50-60 million from some early investors, who came in through InMobi’s acquisitions, employee stock options and a few founder-owned entities,” the first person said.

“There was likely a small primary component, although the bulk of the round was a secondary share sale,” the second person said.

The third person said True North has picked up a 2-3% stake in the company—an unusual bet for the private equity firm, which typically acquires significant minority stakes in companies. Details of the valuation were not available as it was blended across different entities.

All three people spoke on condition of anonymity. True North declined to comment.

"As a policy, we don’t comment on rumours or speculation,” an InMobi spokesperson said.

Also Read | InMobi in talks for $100–150 million pre-IPO round ahead of FY27 listing

Established in 2007 as mKhoj, InMobi transitioned in 2008 from an SMS-based search engine to mobile advertising. It was founded by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Abhay Singhal, Amit Gupta and Piyush Shah. The company last raised $350 million from Varde Partners, Elham Credit Partners and SeaTown Holdings in December 2025 and is currently engaging with bankers for a $500 million initial public offering in India.

InMobi is building a new generation of advertising products designed for an internet increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) as the Bengaluru-based adtech firm looks to position itself for the next phase of growth ahead of the planned public listing, the company told Mint in June.

Advertising growth

The company makes money by helping advertisers buy digital ads and helping publishers monetize their websites and apps. InMobi operates across the advertising technology stack, earning a share of advertising spending that flows through its platforms while also offering software tools to brands, agencies and publishers.

While large platforms such as Google, Meta and OpenAI are building their own AI advertising products, InMobi is betting that its scale in the open internet—outside the biggest technology platforms—will help it capture a share of the next wave of advertising growth.

Also Read | IPO-bound InMobi bets on AI-powered ads

The company’s operating income rose to 470.91 crore in fiscal year 2025 (FY25) from 462.07 crore a year earlier. Its loss narrowed to 6.92 crore from 12.16 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

True North traces its origins to 1999 when it was named India Value Fund Advisors. It was founded with the aim to back mid-sized, profitable and India-centric businesses. Its portfolio companies include ACT Fibernet, Biocon Biologics and NSE, according to its official website.

It clocked close to $2 billion in exits over the past three years by monetizing investments in Fedbank Financial Services, Niva Bupa, Biocon Biologics, Infinity Fincorp Solutions, Zydus Wellness and Home First Finance through IPOs and public market transactions. Mint reported that the investment firm sold its stake in Cloudnine Hospitals to Permira and Integrace to Warburg Pincus in private market deals over the past two months.

Also Read | True North returns $2 billion to investors through a string of exits

True North has raised seven separate investment funds with a combined total exceeding $3 billion since inception, including co-investments. Its seventh fund, which it began raising in 2021, is looking to deploy about $500 million.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTrue North picks up $50-60 mn stake in IPO-bound InMobi
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