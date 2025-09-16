US bank Truist plans GCC in Hyderabad, Infosys likely to bid
US-headquartered Truist Financial plans to set up a tech centre in Hyderabad, and has floated a tender for firms to set it up and initially manage it. Infosys, a Truist vendor, is likely to bid for the contract pegged at least $250 million. The centre aims to hire 3,000 employees over five years.
Truist Financial Corp., one of the US’s largest banks, is looking to open a tech centre in Hyderabad, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. This will mark the entry of yet another large financial institution in the country’s global capability centre (GCC) landscape.