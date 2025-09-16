US bank Truist plans GCC in Hyderabad, Infosys likely to bid

Truist Financial Corp., one of the US’s largest banks, is looking to open a tech centre in Hyderabad, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. This will mark the entry of yet another large financial institution in the country’s global capability centre (GCC) landscape.

Mint learns that the North Carolina-based bank has floated a tender to invite companies, including information technology (IT) outsourcers, to set up its tech centre in the country. Bengaluru-based Infosys Ltd, an existing IT vendor for Truist, is likely to be one of the contenders for this contract, Mint learns.

Infosys, India's second largest IT services company, is looking to seek upwards of $250 million to manage the centre for three to five years. Mint could not independently ascertain which other large IT services company would bid for the contract.

Truist plans for the GCC to be set up in two phases: in the first year, an interim tech centre to house around 1,000 people and then it would look at shifting operations to a permanent centre from the second year.

"While the interim centre can be anywhere, the permanent centre will have to be in Hyderabad," said a second person in the know.

The US bank wants the hiring to be done in a staggered manner, with about 1,000 people to be hired in the first year and about 2,000 more in the next two years.

According to the second executive quoted above, Truist has asked companies to submit three-year and five-year plans for the setting up of the GCC. The hirings will be for roles ranging from engineering to finance in the next five years, after which it will be handed back to the parent company.

The centre would be built on a build-operate-transfer basis, which would allow companies to set up and run Truist's tech centres for a specified period before its management is handed back to the parent firm.

While Infosys’ revenue from Truist is not known, the company gets a little more than a fourth of its revenue, or $5.34 billion, from banks. Infosys ended last year with $19.28 billion in revenue, up 3.8% on a yearly basis.

Truist earned $20.14 billion in revenue last year, down 0.5%. Its net interest income totalled $14.3 billion, down 3% on a yearly basis. Net interest income is the difference between the interest a bank pays on deposits and the interest it receives on loans.

Queries on Truist''s GCC plans emailed to Truist and Infosys on 15 September went unanswered till press time.

Large companies setting up their own tech centres and moving work away from their IT vendors might not eventually bode well for the latter, as this would imply lesser business for them.

In December 2023, another US-based financial services major had decided to reduce dependence on its IT vendor. State Street Corporation, one of HCL Technologies Ltd’s 15 largest clients, announced its plan to buy out HCL’s 49% stake in the joint venture to focus on doing much of its IT work inhouse.

However, the management of homegrown IT outsourcers continue to deny such a hit, with many such firms, including HCL Tech, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd, setting up their own GCC divisions to attract more business from new and existing clients. Infosys roped in Deval Shah to head its dedicated GCC practice earlier this year.

While there is talk of GCCs eating into the business of IT services companies, Infosys is optimistic that large IT outsourcers will have an edge. The company had won a contract to set up a GCC for an unnamed large manufacturing client last quarter.

“While GCCs may offer higher pay, third-party service providers offer broader learning opportunities, exposure to multiple technologies and on-site roles, making them more attractive for employees," said Kotak Institutional Equities analysts Kawaljeet Saluja, Sathishkumar S., and Vamshi Krishna, in a note dated 11 September.

Top multinational banks and financial institutions, including JP Morgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, have their offshore tech centres in India and employ more than 10,000 people each, bringing them into India's largest GCC league.

Several leading asset management companies are also setting up their offices in the country. Mint reported on 1 September that Brevan Howard and Point72 are opening their tech centres in Bengaluru.

According to industry body Nasscom, India now has more than 1,760 GCCs, of which 875 are in Bengaluru and 355 in Hyderabad. Its data suggests that GCCs generate export revenue of at least $64.6 billion of the IT sector's total $283 billion. Nasscom estimates India will have 2,200 GCCs by March 2030 and the market will be worth $105 billion by then.

Hyderabad, which has GCCs of top multinational firms such as McDonald's, Warner Bros and Novartis, is becoming a preferred destination due to lower congestion as compared with Bengaluru and favourable state policies.