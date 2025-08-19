Trump admin in talks to acquire 10% stake in Intel, may convert grants into equity to become largest shareholder

The Donald Trump administration is in talks to acquire a 10% stake in Intel Corp, making the US its largest shareholder, news agency Bloomberg reported, citing a White House official and other people familiar with the matter.

The government is exploring an option to take a stake in Intel by turning some or all of the company’s grants from the US Chips and Science Act into equity, it added. Intel is expected to get a combined $10.9 billion in Chips Act grants for commercial and military production. This grant amount is sufficient to get the targeted holding.

Based on Intel’s current market value, a 10% ownership would be approximately $10.5 billion. The precise size of the stake and the White House's decision to proceed with the plan remain uncertain, the people aware of the development said.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

A White House official also mentioned that the administration might turn some Chips Act awards into equity stakes. It remains uncertain if this idea has gained support within the broader administration or if officials have talked about it with any relevant companies.

Meanwhile, SoftBank Group Corp. announced on Monday its plans to purchase $2 billion worth of shares in Intel. However, it remains uncertain whether government support will boost Intel’s business. The company faces stagnant sales and ongoing losses, and it has difficulty regaining its technological leadership in the industry.

New CEO Lip-Bu Tan aims to revive the company, concentrating mainly on cost reductions and job cuts.

Intel shares dip Intel investors initially responded positively to news of government investment, sparking the largest one-week rally in the stock since February. However, the shares fell 3.7% on Monday following Bloomberg's report on the ongoing discussions.

Tan's meeting with Trump Last week, Tan met with Trump at the White House after the US President criticised him. Trump called for Tan’s removal due to past connections to China. Following the meeting, Trump commended Intel’s chief, describing him as having “an amazing story.” Despite earlier criticisms, Tan is expected to remain in his position, the report noted.

If the Trump administration progresses with an Intel equity stake, it would fit into a recent pattern where Washington adopts a more assertive role in strategic sectors. Trump’s team secured an agreement to receive a 15% share of certain semiconductor sales to China and acquired a so-called golden share in United States Steel Corp. as part of a deal to approve its sale to a Japanese competitor.