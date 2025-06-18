Trump family’s new business partner is India’s richest man
Summary
The project with the Ambani conglomerate is part of a foreign dealmaking spree with the first family.
India’s richest man has joined the ranks of foreign developers pouring money into President Trump’s real-estate firm, as the first family ramps up dealmaking after years of aversion to mixing business with global politics.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story