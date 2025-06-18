Trump family’s new business partner is India’s richest man

In Vietnam, the government accelerated approvals for a Trump project at the same time it was lobbying heavily to reduce its 46% tariff rate set by Trump. Qatari officials hosted Eric Trump for an event launching a new Trump-branded golf resort two weeks before the president visited the country for trade and investment talks. Another project in Serbia—where a fund run by the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is planning a trio of towers—has become a rallying point for opponents of the country’s president, who has doubled down on support for the project.