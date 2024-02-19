Trump Fraud Ruling Threatens to Handcuff Family Business Operations

Friday’s ruling capped a frenetic week of legal developments for Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, as he conducts his campaign. This past Monday, Trump sought the U.S. Supreme Court’s intervention as he argues for immunity from federal charges related to election interference. On Thursday, a different New York judge set a March 25 start date for a criminal trial on allegations that he falsified business records to conceal hush money paid to a porn star. That same day, in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is pursuing a racketeering case against Trump, was grilled about her romantic relationship with a prosecutor at a hearing to determine whether she should be removed from the case.